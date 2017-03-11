Hollywood South News with Jabari: ‘Logan’ filming locations & the first official trailer of NOLA-shot ‘Geostorm’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -

Logan

The action film Logan staring Hugh jackman has already brought in $250 million worldwide to the box office.

Logan was shot on location in parts of New Orleans. Some of the places to look for the film is the Charity hospital on Tulane, Harrah's New Orleans Casino, The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and Gennaro's Bar in Old Metairie.

Geostorm official trailer

The action-packed sci-fi film starring Gerrard Butler released a trailer this week.

Geostorm was shot on location in parts of The Big Easy. Check out the trailer below!