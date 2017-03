× Three dead in Gentilly quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Three people are dead after an early morning quadruple shooting in Gentilly.

The NOPD says four people were shot just after 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Touro Street.

One person survived the shooting spree, but no details are available at this time about that person’s condition.

The NOPD also declined to release details on the ages or genders of the other shooting victims.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this situation develops.