Richard Simmons is ‘perfectly fine,’ police sources say

LOS ANGELES – New Orleans native and fitness guru Richard Simmons is doing “perfectly fine,” contrary to reports he’s being held hostage by his housekeeper, sources tell TMZ.

TMZ reports that Los Angeles police officers went to the 68-year-old’s Hollywood Hills home two weeks ago for a welfare check after reports that he was being held hostage.

Sources said the officers spoke to Simmons at length and determined he is of “sound mind and perfectly fine.”

The visit comes on the heels of a popular podcast alleging Richard’s being held against his will by his longtime friend/housekeeper because he hasn’t been seen in more than 1,000 days.

Dan Taberski — host of the “Missing Richard Simmons” podcast — tried tracking down Richard’s brother, Lenny, but reportedly had the door shut in his face. He does, however, speak to Lenny on the phone, and Lenny says “he’s not angry with anybody.”

“I don’t understand it,” Lenny says.

A longtime friend raised the allegations on the podcast last week.