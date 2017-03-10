Report: Saints trade Brandin Cooks

NEW ORLEANS – NFL media insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Saints have traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The #Patriots are trading for #Saints WR Brandin Cooks for a package that includes their No. 32 pick, sources say (as @diannaESPN reported. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2017

The Saints will give up Cooks and a fourth-round pick for the Patriots’ first- and third-round picks.

Cooks was a Saints first-round pick in 2014.

Rumors started flying about Cooks’ possible trade last week, and Saints Head Coach Sean Payton didn’t deny them.

Cooks had 17 touchdown receptions the past two seasons. But in a late November win over the Los Angeles Rams, Cooks was not targeted on one pass and expressed his displeasure.