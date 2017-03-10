× Officer fires into car carrying 2-year-old, shoots woman in elbow

PLAQUEMINE, La – An Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a woman in the elbow during a traffic stop gone awry this afternoon.

According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the officer as conducting a traffic stop on the corner of LA 1 and Government Street when the driver of the car attempted to drive through a road block.

The officer fired into the car, striking the woman at least once.

A man and a two-year-old baby were also in the car at the time of the shooting, according to WBRZ.