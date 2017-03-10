Man with $164,000 worth of cocaine ‘busting out of his pants’ arrested at JFK airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A man with a nervous demeanor and suspiciously tight clothing was detained at JFK last week after officials found $164,000 worth of cocaine "busting out of his pants," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.

Juan Carlos Galan Luperon arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday, and willingly presented himself for inspection, officials said.

Luperon, a U.S. citizen, "exhibited numerous signs of nervousness" during the examination, "and his pants appeared to be rather snug," a news release from the agency states.

He was then taken to a private search room, where officers conducted a physical search and allegedly discovered packages taped around both of his legs.

The white powder inside later tested positive for cocaine.

Advertisement

In all, Luperon had 10 pounds of cocaine with a street value of more than $164,000, according to the agency.

"Fortunately this is not the first time U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York have seen this concealment method," the agency stated, noting why officials knew to inspect him further.

Luperon was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security. He faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.