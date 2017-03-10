‘Kong: Skull Island’ with John Goodman opens Friday. He opens up about his star-studded career to Wild Bill

NEW ORLEANS - John Goodman is a big movie star. And he's a TV star.
He stars in "Kong: Skull Island" opening this weekend.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood chats with him about his star-studded Hollywood career.
John's known for his TV role as Dan Conner on the hit show "Roseanne".
He's also a favorite actor in the Coen Brothers movies.
He's won two American Comedy Awards. And he's hosted Saturday Night Live fourteen times.
In "Kong: Skull Island", John Goodman plays Bill Randa, a senior official in the government organization in charge of the "Kong" expedition.