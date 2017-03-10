× Kenner cop arrested for shaking down Hispanic men during traffic stops

KENNER – A former Kenner Police officer has been arrested for shaking down Hispanic men during traffic stops.

Thirty-two-year-old Jan Michael Gregory immediately resigned when members of the Internal Affairs Division confronted him on February 22 about stealing money from two Hispanic men he had stopped for driving without a license, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Investigators found wallets belonging to the two men inside a gym bag in Gregory’s police car the day he resigned, and were subsequently able to establish a pattern of criminal activity by the four-year Kenner Police veteran.

Detectives identified a total of five Hispanic men that Gregory has stolen money or wallets from after stopping them for traffic violations between December 19, 2016, and February 5, 2017.

Gregory has been charged with five counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of felony theft, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

He was arrested in Kenner today by the KPD and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

Gregory remains in custody, and no bond has been set, according to the KPD.