JPSO arrests three men, seeks fourth in connection to Oaklawn Drive shooting

GRETNA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection with a shooting on Oaklawn Drive earlier this week, and a fourth is still on the loose.

Sheriff Newell Normand said at a press conference today that DNA evidence led to the arrests of three men in the March 5 shooting, which left 29-year-old Lyndon Yerro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Normand said Yerro is currently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Nineteen-year-old Wendell Garcia, 39-year-old Damon Stephney, and 26-year-old Chad Brassette have all been arrested in connection with Yerro’s shooting.

Brassette, who lives at the house on Oaklawn where the shooting occurred, was arrested for multiple drug charges after investigators found 11.4 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of marijuana, and seven grams of psilocybin at the residence while serving a search warrant on March 8.

Brassette has been charged with possession with intent to distribute all three substances and has refused to cooperate with investigators, according to Normand.

Twenty-seven-year-old Homer Zometa, who lived with Brassette at the 409 Oaklawn address, was also arrested for possession of marijuana as a result of the investigation.

Normand did not indicate that Zometa was involved in the shooting in any way.

Twenty-one-year-old Damon Garcia is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting, and Normand said JPSO detectives are also on the lookout for a white male known only as “Phil” who they believe acted as a lookout on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the location of Damon Garcia is asked to call homicide detective Gary Kessel at (504) 364-5300.