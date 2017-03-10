He talks trash! Garbage gold for the New Orleans Dumpster Diver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A trash dumpster is no address for anybody.

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a New Orleans guy who finds inspiration in there.

He's Benjamin Bullins. And he's the Dumpster Diver.

Benjamin dives in and comes up with gold in the garbage. It's not gold, at first. It's trash.

He transforms trash into art. Everything from a chandelier to a table.

That's the work he does at his workshop on the West Bank.

You can see him at work at the New Orleans Home and Garden Show at the Mercedes Benz Superdome this weekend.