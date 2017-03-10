× Gentilly quadruple shooting victims: 6 and 10-year-old boys, 30-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS – Two young boys, ages six and 10, were among the victims of this morning’s quadruple shooting in Gentilly.

Six-year-old Jumyrin Smith, 10-year-old Justin Smith, and 30-year-old Monique Smith were all found shot dead around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Touro Street this morning, according to New Orleans coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse.

A fourth woman was found shot at the scene, and is listed in currently listed in critical condition in an area hospital.

The identity of the fourth victim has not yet been released.