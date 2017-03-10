× Free entry for families Saturday at Ogden Museum

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Are you looking for something to do with the kids Saturday?

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art in the Warehouse District is offering free admission for families from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can explore the museum’s latest exhibits and participate in hands-on art activities inspired by the vibrant street scenes found in Waltzing the Muse: The Paintings of James Michalopoulos.

There will also be kid-friendly performances from the Delores T. Aaron Brass Band and Funny Bones Improv. Children can also participate in a movement and music workshop by Body//Sonic.

The Frencheeze food truck will be on site.

Visit the museum’s website for more information.