Deadmau5, Travis Scott & more set to perform at Buku Music + Art Project

New Orleans - The BUKU Music + Art Project two-day festival takes place this weekend, March 10 & 11, 2017, at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans

The festival brings some of the world's best rap, electronic, hip-hop and indie artists together in one place.

Deadmau5, Travis Scott, Zeds Dead, Young Thug, Zhu, 21 Savage & more will be taking to the Buku stages.

Here's the lineup and the stages they will perform on:

POWER PLANT STAGE:

deadmau5, Travis Scott, Grizmatik, Run The Jewels, Tycho, Young Thug, Alina Baraz, Lido, Caddywhompus, And Roar!

FLOAT DEN STAGE:

Zeds Dead, Zhu, Jauz, Cashmere Cat, Lil Yachty, Troyboi, Malaa, Slushii, Ghastly B2B Herobust, $Uicideboy$, San Holo, K?D, And Minnesota B2B Space Jesus

BALLROOM STAGE:

21 Savage, Sleigh Bells, Vince Staples, Lil Dicky, Washed Out, Thundercat, The Floozies, Car Seat Headrest, Big Wild, Aminé, Opiuo, Kaiydo, And Ambré

BACK ALLEY STAGE:

Nina Kraviz, Clams Casino, Rezz, Shiba San B2B Justin Jay, Lane 8, M.A.N.D.Y., Sophie, Nora En Pure, Whethan, Oshi, Af The Naysayer, Unicorn Fukr, Boogie T, Musa B2B Otto, Sfam, And Lleauna

VIP S.S. BUKU:

Ekali, Ganja White Night, Josh Pan, Andrew Luce, Chet Porter, StéLouse, Pusher, Nebbra, Shallou, And Dj Soul Sister

BUKU FRONT YARD:

Saint Heron, Dohm Collective, Upbeat Academy, Techno Club, The New Movement, Bayou International Soundsystem, And Community Records

For more information and to purchase tickets go to thebukuproject.com.