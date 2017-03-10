× Crimestoppers offering up to $5,000 for information on Gentilly quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this morning’s quadruple shooting in Gentilly.

Rewards for information are usually capped at up to $2,500, but that cap has been doubled since there were multiple victims, according to Crimestoppers president and CEO Darlene Cusanza.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or online at http://www.crimestoppersgno.org and/or by using the free Crimestoppers smartphone app called “Tip Submit.”

Callers remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for this crime.

The caller must call Crimestoppers directly to earn the reward.