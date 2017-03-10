× Cookin’ with Nino: Cajun-Seared Fish Fillets and Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Cajun-Seared Fish Fillets



Ingredients:

2 fillets of your favorite fish

2 tablespoons Louisiana Cajun Blackened Seasoning

½ stick butter divided into two (2 tablespoons Brummel and Brown Spread can be substituted for ½ the fat and calories!)

Instructions:

Sprinkle Louisiana Cajun Blackened Seasoning on both sides of fish fillets. In a large sauté pan bring 2 tablespoons of butter to a simmer. Place fillets into skillet and sauté for 2-3 minutes until just starting to brown. Flip fillets and cook for another 2-3 minutes until desired doneness is achieved. With heat off, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and let melt slowly swirling pan from side to side.

*****

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

2 cups diced fresh pineapple

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional)

Sea salt to taste

1 serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

Instructions:

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to use.