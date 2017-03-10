Children killed in Gentilly quadruple shooting were set to receive awards at school today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A tragedy in Gentilly this morning was made even more heartbreaking with news that the children killed in a quadruple shooting were supposed to receive awards today at their school's assembly.

Six-year-old Jumyrin Smith, 10-year-old Justin Simms, and 30-year-old Monique Smith were all found shot dead around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Touro Street this morning, according to New Orleans coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse.

A fourth victim was also shot and remains in critical condition.

Officials from Samuel J. Green Charter School, the school the children attended, said the fourth victim who remains hospitalized is also a student at the charter school.

"At this morning’s school assembly, both Justin and A’Miya’s names were called to receive awards," the school said in a prepared statement. "Green School Director Ava Lee, noted that their absence at school today was odd, especially since they were receiving awards for perfect attendance."

The fourth victim, a seventh-grade student, was set to receive an award for self-determination.

The school, operated by First Line Schools, implemented its crisis plan and offered counseling to students throughout the day. More counseling will be available next week for staff and others impacted by the students' deaths.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this morning’s quadruple shooting in Gentilly.

Rewards for information are usually capped at up to $2,500, but that cap has been doubled since there were multiple victims, according to Crimestoppers president and CEO Darlene Cusanza.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or online or by using the free Crimestoppers smartphone app called “Tip Submit.”