Buku, cabbages and more: Your weekend events for March 10-11

NEW ORLEANS - The weekend is finally here, and we've got the lowdown on fairs, festivals and events to check out around town.

BUKU

It's time for the Buku Music and Art Project. All weekend long, catch artists like Deadmau5, Travis Scott, Zeds Dead and Young Thug. There's music on four separate stages, a secret art installation and delicious food. What more could you ask for?

Tickets are available online.

IRISH CHANNEL ST. PATRICK'S PARADE

Can you believe it's already time? The festivities for St. Patrick's Day begin this weekend.

On Saturday, rise and shine for a 10 a.m. block party at Parasol's. They've got you covered with green beer, music and surprises!

At 12:30, the Irish Channel parade starts rolling.

This family-friendly parade celebrates Irish history and ancestry and ends with a party at Tracy's on Magazine.

If you want to start drinking green beer for brunch, the Tracy's block party will begin at 11 a.m. Try their corned beef and cabbage.

ST. PATRICK'S PARADE IN METAIRIE

Sunday, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolls on Metairie Road.

The parade starts at noon in front of Rummel High School, then travels down Severn to Metairie Road.

Catch a cabbage for us!