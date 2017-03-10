AMSOIL Arenacross suits up News with a Twist reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - One hundred seventy truckloads of dirt create the perfect AMSOIL Arenacross course.

Jumps, sharp turns and obstacles are only made more dangerous by the sixteen riders racing to the finish line.

"Sixteen riders going into one little turn like that at the first turn, it's pretty wild. If you get to the first turn first and you know you've got the speed then I don't see why you couldn't win," says driver Cory Green,

Riders can fly 30 feet in the air and travel 65 feet in length, just inches away from other riders.

"Once you're at this level racing pro if you're scared about it, scared about getting injured and everything like that you're really not going to go anywhere," says Green.

"They crash, they bump, they bang I mean it's going to get a little aggressive, it's going to get a little dirty. These guys they have a different mentality and game plan going into this weekend specifically,” says Miss Arenacross Lindsey Scheltema.

This weekend begins the final push for the top ten riders chasing the championship. There have been nine races so far this season with six left to go.

"Now that we've had those first nine rounds the points have completely reset and those top ten riders are the only riders eligible for the championship," says Scheltema.

It's a gritty sport, and for these athletes there's no off-season. They train year-round for this opportunity to have the ride of their lives and just maybe a shot at the title.

"There's a lot of money, there's a lot of sponsorships, there's a lot of opportunities for the future by getting that championship, and clearly at the end of the day there are bragging rights, too. I mean, who doesn't want to be a champion? These guys are all hungry and they all want it," says Scheltema.

AMSOIL Arenacross is at the Smoothie King Center March 11-12.