Yes, you really do look like your name!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Have you ever looked at someone and thought that person just looks like his name should be Fred and not Ethan or whatever the person's real name is?

Well, a new study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, suggests that some people really do look like their name!

And to prove their theory, they did a little test that we decided to try ourselves.

Our producer Robyn, gave us some pictures of her friends, and listed four possible names for each.

So we're going to look at each picture, and see if they look like their names!