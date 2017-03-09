× Two St. Aug students robbed at gunpoint in school parking lot

NEW ORLEANS – Two St. Augustine High School students were robbed at gunpoint in their vehicles in the school’s parking lot.

According to NOPD, the robberies happened about 6:30 Wednesday morning, when the students were sitting in the parking lot in separate vehicles.

Two unknown black males armed with a gun approached the first student, opened his car door and demanded money. The victim gave the suspects cash and a phone.

The two males then approached the second student sitting in another vehicle and demanded his property. The victim gave them his wallet. The suspects removed the cash and returned the wallet.

The two suspects fled on foot, taking a right turn onto Law Street.

The two students were not injured.

St. Augustine High School officials released the following statement in response to the armed robberies: