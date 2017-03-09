× Prayer vigil set for man missing since December 30

NEW ORLEANS – Family and friends of a man who disappeared late last year are holding a vigil this Saturday in Jackson Square.

Mark Bakotic II was last seen leaving Republic New Orleans in the early morning hours of December 30, 2016.

Bakotic’s friends told police he had taken a drug called 2CE before he wandered away from the club.

A Facebook group called “Find Mark Bakotic” is organizing the prayer vigil, which will take place in Jackson Square on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“If anyone has a favorite song, bring your singing voice a a few song sheets so others can join in,” a recent post about the vigil reads. “Please also have a Mark 2 story to share.”

A search party looking for Bakotic was organized on February 4, but he was not located.

Amid reports in January that Bakotic, or “Mark 2,” had been spotted in various locations around New Orleans, organizers of this weekend’s prayer vigil say they will also be on the lookout for the missing man himself.

“This is only a good vibrations event,” the post reads. “I am hoping Mark 2 shows up for his event.”