NOLA Flavor Savor with Lula Restaurant Distillery

"In the heart of New Orleans, expertly crafted food, spirits and cocktails come together in a unique privately owned micro-distillery and restaurant. We are quintessentially southern with a distinct Louisiana influence. We are Lula Restaurant-Distillery. As the first and only restaurant-distillery in New Orleans, Louisiana and in the Southeast US, we promise to offer you an incredible experience in the shadows of our copper still and along the historic streetcar line of St. Charles Avenue." - lulanola.com
- Address
- 1532 St. Charles Ave.
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Hours
- Sunday-Tuesday: 11am-10pm
- Wednesday-Saturday: 11am-11pm
- Phone
- 504-267-7624
- Lula Menu Lunch and Dinner
Click here for more information about Lula Restaurant Distillery.
*****
Hot Garlic Sauce
Ingredients:
- 10 Garlic Cloves
- 6 tsp. Fresh Parsley
- 1 tsp. Cayenne
- 1 oz. Melted Unsalted Butter
- 12 oz. Crystal Hot Sauce
- 3 oz. Vegetable oil
Yields 2 cups
*****
Hot Garlic Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 5 Gulf Shrimp U10
- 1.5 cups of Hot Garlic sauce
- 3 Ounces of Fries
- 1 Ounce of Green Onions for Garnish