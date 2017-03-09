NOLA Flavor Savor with Lula Restaurant Distillery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lula Restaurant Distillery

"In the heart of New Orleans, expertly crafted food, spirits and cocktails come together in a unique privately owned micro-distillery and restaurant. We are quintessentially southern with a distinct Louisiana influence. We are Lula Restaurant-Distillery. As the first and only restaurant-distillery in New Orleans, Louisiana and in the Southeast US, we promise to offer you an incredible experience in the shadows of our copper still and along the historic streetcar line of St. Charles Avenue." - lulanola.com

Address 1532 St. Charles Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours Sunday-Tuesday: 11am-10pm Wednesday-Saturday: 11am-11pm

Phone 504-267-7624

Lula Menu Lunch and Dinner

Hot Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

10 Garlic Cloves

6 tsp. Fresh Parsley

1 tsp. Cayenne

1 oz. Melted Unsalted Butter

12 oz. Crystal Hot Sauce

3 oz. Vegetable oil

Yields 2 cups

Hot Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients: