New Trombone Shorty single a throwback from Toussaint and K-Doe

NEW ORLEANS- His new cd “Parking Lot Symphony” drops just in time for Mardi Gras, but today we’ve got a first listen to the new Trombone Shorty single for that cd, “Here Come The Girls.”

Complete with Shorty on vocals and a wicked Trombone solo, ‘Girls’ was written by Allen Toussaint and originally recorded by Ernie K-Doe.

The New York Times includes the single in today’s playlist and says “The drumming invokes marching bands, and the funk takes a decided turn toward New Orleans when the trombone solo arrives.”

“Parking Lot Symphony” is available everywhere April 28th! Pre-order it now digitally to download ‘Here Come the Girls’ instantly. Also available on CD & vinyl: https://TSOA.lnk.to/PLSYD