New Trombone Shorty single a throwback from Toussaint and K-Doe

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: Musicians Trombone Shorty (L) and Dierks Bentley perform onstage at the 4th ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ACM)

NEW ORLEANS- His new cd “Parking Lot Symphony” drops just in time for Mardi Gras, but today we’ve got a first listen to the new Trombone Shorty single for that cd, “Here Come The Girls.”

Complete with Shorty on vocals and a wicked Trombone solo, ‘Girls’ was written by Allen Toussaint and originally recorded by Ernie K-Doe.

The New York Times includes the single in today’s playlist and says “The drumming invokes marching bands, and the funk takes a decided turn toward New Orleans when the trombone solo arrives.”

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews being interviewed by LBJ (credt Eric Waters Photography 2001)

“Parking Lot Symphony” is available everywhere April 28th! Pre-order it now digitally to download ‘Here Come the Girls’ instantly. Also available on CD & vinyl: https://TSOA.lnk.to/PLSYD