NEW ORLEANS – This weekend’s Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start earlier in an attempt to avoid bad weather.

The group announced today that the marchers will start “around 12:30 p.m.” on March 11, moving the start up by an hour.

Due to forecasted weather: The #IrishChannelParade will now begin around 12:30 on Saturday, March 11, 2017 ☘️🇮🇪☘️🌈@WGNOtv @KennyLopez_TV — Irish Channel Parade (@irishchanparade) March 9, 2017

Scattered storms are expected to move across the area Saturday afternoon, according to meteorologist Jason Disharoon.

“You definitely want to bring a poncho,” Disharoon said. “Just in case.”