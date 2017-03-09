× Elderly man missing from Thibodaux since March 3

THIBODAUX, La. – A 74-year-old man from Thibodaux has been missing since March 3, when he was supposed to take a boat from his fishing camp to the Pointe-aux-Chenes Marina.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Blanchard never arrived at the marina like he was supposed to, and family members have not heard from him since March 3.

Water Patrol deputies and divers have been searching around the clock since he was reported missing, but they have been unable to find him.

Boaters and anglers who travel in this area are asked to be on the lookout for Blanchard and report any findings immediately to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2255.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the search.