Bayou Boogaloo 2017 lineup released

NEW ORLEANS – One of Mid-City’s favorite festivals just released its lineup for this year.

The 12th annual Bayou Boogaloo Music Festival will take place May 19, 20 and 21 on the banks of Bayou St. John.

The three-day festival started after Katrina as a way to help musicians and neighbors come together after the storm.

It has exploded in popularity over the years, with hundreds of kayaks, canoes, inflatable rafts and man-made floats lining the bayou.

Here’s a peek at this year’s lineup. See the full lineup here: