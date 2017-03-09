× Annual Big Book Sale kicks off at Pontchartrain Center

KENNER, La. – There is a sea of good books in Kenner right now.

The Jefferson Parish Public Library’s annual book sale is under way

It goes on through Sunday at the Pontchartrain Center.

Friends of the Jefferson Parish Public Library have collected more than 60,000 groovy books, CDs and DVDs, and of course, plenty of graphic novels.

Hours of the Big Book Sale are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

If you’re ready to raid the literary world, head on over to the Pontchartrain Center.