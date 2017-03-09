× Alaska Airlines to add direct flight from N.O. to San Francisco

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re going to San Francisco, you can now flight direct from New Orleans.

Alaska Airlines announced today that it will be adding a direct flight from the Crescent City to the City by the Bay in the next few months.

The addition comes amid a push to expand the airline’s Bay Area footprint after Alaska Airlines acquired Virgin America, with 13 new nonstop flights to San Francisco International Airport and Mineta San Jose Airport, according to an Alaska Airlines press release.

“The 10 new San Francisco routes and three new San Jose routes offer something for both the leisure and business traveler, including exciting destinations like New Orleans, Baltimore, Austin and Kona, Hawaii,” Alaska Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said. “Our strategy is to use the same philosophy that’s worked well for us in our Pacific Northwest hubs, which is to offer convenient, nonstop flights to the places guests fly to most. And if your itinerary requires travel overseas, our 10 global airline partners offer 137 international departures a week from the Bay Area.”

Other additional direct flights include San Jose-Newark, San Jose-Burbank, San Francisco-Orlando, San Francisco-Orange County, San Francisco-Minneapolis and San Francisco-Mexico City.

“With this announcement, Alaska and Virgin America have demonstrated their continued commitment to the San Francisco Bay Area,” San Francisco International Airport director Ivar Satero said. “Like both of these great airlines, we have a passion for creating exceptional travel experiences, and we are thrilled that our guests can now enjoy more destinations from Alaska and Virgin America.”