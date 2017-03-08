× Victim of possible revenge shooting dies in Hammond

HAMMOND, La – A man who was shot just blocks from Southeastern Louisiana University early Tuesday has died after what Hammond Police say could be a revenge shooting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Demarkius Jackson was shot around 1 a.m. on March 7 at the intersection of East David Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Jackson was transported to North Oaks Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until he died around 10:30 p.m. on March 7.

Jackson was cleared in a separate shooting in late December of 2016, when he fatally shot 24-year-old Martin Baker during an argument, according to the HPD.

Although that shooting was deemed justifiable, detectives think Jackson’s shooting may have been in retaliation for Baker’s death.

If you have any information involving this incident, please contact Detective Kelvin James with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 277-5755 or james_k@hammond.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL).