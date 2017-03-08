‘Underground’ sneak peek at season 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Season 2 of WGN America's hit show Underground is back Wednesday night!

Created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, the show stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Friday Night Lights) as Rosalee, a timid and sheltered enslaved woman who was called upon to display a magnitude of courage in order to escape to the North.

Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton), who plays Noah, is a strong leader of the infamous Macon 7.

In season 2, Emmy-winning director Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson) was thrilled to bring in new cast members like Jasika Nicole (Scandal), who plays an abolitionist with a convert station along the Underground who hides secrets of her own. Another

Another major character returning to season two is the American icon Harriet Tubman, who's played by Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome).

"Based on the information ... the limited information that has afforded us during school, it certainly doesn't dig into the depths of who this woman is," said Aisha Hinds. "She was able to go 600 miles North to her freedom just by observing her life. The depth of her spirituality, she was able to build without having to read a single word of the bible."

In episode one, viewers will also hear the new song from Executive Producer John Legend called In America.

Underground season 2 airs on WGN America starting March 8th at 10/9c.