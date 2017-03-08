Superhero spotting: ‘Captain America’ star Anthony Mackie hanging with artist Terrance Osborne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Here in Hollywood South, you never know who you'll spot at any given time.

Today, there was a superhero spotting on Magazine Street. Movie star Anthony Mackie plays the superhero "Falcon" in the Captain America films. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was driving by and spotted him chatting with artist Terrance Osborne outside of Osborne's new gallery.

Mackie and Osborne have been friends for many years.

They said they know each other from their days at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Mackie said he's happy to support Osborne on his new endeavor.

The new Terrance Osborne gallery is located at 3029 Magazine St.

Anthony Mackie is a New Orleans native also known for his roles in "The Hurt Locker," "Our Brand Is Crisis" and many more popular films.