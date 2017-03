× Soul Rebels and Nas set to play Australian music fest

NEW ORLEANS – Local favorites the Soul Rebels are about to go upside down under with hip hop legend Nas for an Easter show in Australia.

The Soul Rebels and Nas will appear at the 28th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest this April, just before they travel back across the globe to Jazz Fest.

The festival will take place on the New South Wales Coast, just south of Brisbane.

Check out our friends the Soul Rebels performing live on the Twist stage:

