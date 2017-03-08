Sizzling stars take a bow! TV’s ‘Underground’ cast shines in second season premiere on WGN America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's the time of the Civil War. That's where WGN America's hit TV series "Underground" starts season two, Wednesday night, March 8 at 10/9 central.

Before the stars started season one, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood met them in New Orleans at Essence Festival.

"Undeground" tells the story of real American heroes. These heroes are on a harrowing journey to freedom. And leading them is Harriet Tubman.

Aisha Hings stars as Harriet Tubman.

It's the runaway hit TV series you don't want to miss.

Season Two starts Wednesday night at 10/9 central on WGN America.