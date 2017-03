× Overturned vehicle blocking traffic on CCC HOV lane

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An overturned vehicle on the Crescent City Connection’s HOV lane has blocked traffic and forced the closure of the Convention Center Boulevard exit ramp.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. and initial reports indicate only one vehicle was involved.

No further information is available at this time.

The exit ramp from the US 90B HOV lanes to Convention Center Boulevard is closed to traffic due to an accident. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) March 8, 2017

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information.