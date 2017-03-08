× Neighbors on Napoleon Avenue claim ‘drainage project ruined my Mardi Gras’

NEW ORLEANS- If it’s not potholes on our New Orleans streets, it’s something else to deal with. Some folks in Uptown are upset over the drainage project that occurred on Napoleon Avenue. The construction lasted for many years, and now that it’s complete it’s leaving folks in the neighborhood upset over issues they believe were caused by the project.

In response to those issues, these signs were spotted on numerous lawns on Napoleon Avenue. The signs read, “Drainage project damaged my home and ruined my Mardi Gras. Throw me some help Mister Mayor!”

Neighbors living on Napoleon Avenue said that their foundations were cracked causing their homes to shift, roof damage, and other problems.