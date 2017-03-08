× Movie production could impact Metairie traffic

METAIRIE, La. – The filming of “Land of Dreams” could cause traffic delays in Metairie Thursday through Saturday.

According to Jefferson Parish government, EROSTRATUS LA, LLC will be filming the feature film starting Thursday.

Production plans on filming exterior and interior scenes at the 400 block of Marguerite Road in Metairie between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. The production company will be parking base camp trailers and crew vehicles on a private lot.

Posting for work trucks and equipment during prep, film and wrap will be from Thursday – Saturday:

The 100 to 400 blocks of Marguerite Road on both sides, between Eddy Road and Airline Drive.

The 5400 to 5500 blocks of Eddy Road on both sides, between Marguerite Road and Green Acres Road.

There will be intermittent Traffic Control on Marguerite Road

JPSO will be on hand to ensure public safety and to help facilitate the work. All work has been coordinated with the Office of Film Jefferson.