× Jungle gyms inside movie theaters?

LOS ANGELES – A theater full of rambunctious kids could easily ruin your movie-going experience.

But a pair of theaters in Southern California says the more rowdy kids, the better!

Mexico based movie theater chain Cinepolis is building play structures, beanbag chairs, playpens, and even slides right inside some of their auditoriums.

Cinepolis is the world’s fourth-largest cinema operator, and they are banking on the new kid-oriented theaters to help bring families back to the theater.

They plan on charging $3 more than a regular ticket in hopes that it will help theaters better compete with Netflix and other at-home options.

Read the full article on the LA Times website.