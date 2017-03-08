JPSO releases images of suspects they say spray-painted threatening messages at EJHS

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of two suspects they say spray-painted threatening messages on the walls of East Jefferson High School.

Security was stepped up at the Metairie school this afternoon after threatening messages were found scrawled across some walls.

Officials quickly painted over the messages, and classes were not interrupted.

Anyone with information on the identity of either or both of these suspects, or who may have information in this incident is asked to contact Detective Don Grossnickle at (504) 364-5300.