Historic Doerr Furniture sign lights up again after 65 years

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A section of the Marigny is getting a lot brighter thanks to the painstaking renovation of a historic neon sign.

The iconic Doerr Furniture sign faces Burgundy street between Elysian Fields and Frenchmen Street, and has hung dark since 1952.

Shane Mutter, newly appointed Doerr Furniture President, said he made it a priority to bring the sign back to life after hearing discussions about it in 2015.

Originally erected by Pelican Sign Company in the early 40s, the sign is protected by the City of New Orleans and could not be modified beyond repairing its electrical issues and cleaning it up.

A-1 Signs of New Orleans was tasked with refurbishing the historical sign, and were successful in replacing all the neon and internal electrical work.

As the next generation of the Mutter family takes the reigns at Doerr Furniture, which has been selling furniture in New Orleans for 79 years, they see the sign as a beacon guiding their way forward.

After 65 years, the historic Doerr Furniture sign is certainly lighting up the city again.