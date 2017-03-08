× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | 2017 New Orleans Home & Garden Show and Dick & Jenny’s Smoked Duck Breast + Ponchatoula Thyme Infused Maux Choux

Dick & Jenny’s is one of more than 15 Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA partners & local chefs in the cooking demo lineup this weekend at the New Orleans Home & Garden Show’s Outdoor Cooking Experience, featuring exclusively Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA-approved dishes.

WHEN + WHERE: Louisiana Superdome

Friday March 10: Noon – 8 pm



Saturday March 11: 10 am – 8 pm



Sunday March 12: 10 am – 6 pm

WHAT: Hundreds of vendors with everything needed for home remodeling, healthy living, outdoor spaces, decorating and landscaping.

TICKETS: Adults: $15, Military: $10 with I.D., Children Under 12: Free

Full schedule + $5 off ticket price coupon at www.neworleanshomeshows.com.

EAT FIT NOLA COOKING DEMOS every hour Friday – Sunday, including:

Dick & Jenny’s

Café Adelaide & the Swizzle Stick Bar

Andrea’s Restaurant

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Audubon Nature Institute

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Ye Olde College Inn

MSY International Airport|Delaware North

Charcoal’s Gourmet Burger Bar

Green to Go

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

La Cocinita Food Truck

Fat Boy Pantry

Big Easy Bucha

Rebecca Miller|Eat Fit RD – powered by Whole Foods Market

Andrew Adorno, DTR | Eat Fit Ambassador – powered by Whole Foods Market

*****

Dick & Jenny’s Smoked Duck Breast Topped with Ponchatoula Thyme Infused and Local Maux Choux Recipe by Chef Vidak Sparr of Dick & Jenny’s

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1/2 pound apple wood chips

1/2 pound cherry wood chips

20 sprigs of fresh thyme 1/2 reserved

2-5 ounces cleaned duck breast

1 cup local fresh honey

3 ears of local corn

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 yellow sweet onion

10 leaves of fresh basil

2 tablespoons of heavy cream

1 teaspoon crystal hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Soak the apple and cherry wood chips with sprigs of fresh thyme in water for 35-45 minutes. Place soaked mix in a double pan smoker and line with duck breast. Smoke the duck breast 4-5 minutes per side.

Place honey with 10 sprigs of fresh thyme and 1/4 cup of water in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 25-30 minutes. Strain through a chinois.

To make the maux choux, shuck and peel ears of fresh corn, dice the red bell pepper, dice the yellow onion, pick fresh thyme and chiffonade the fresh basil. Combine all the ingredients with heavy cream, hot sauce, and add one pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well. Enjoy!

Per serving: 220 calories, 8 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 130 milligrams cholesterol, 640 milligrams sodium, 3 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar (1 gram added sugar), 33 grams protein

###

