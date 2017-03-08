Court: Liberty Place, ‘most offensive’ of Confederate monuments, can be removed

NEW ORLEANS – The city got another win today in the court battle to remove Confederate monuments.

A judge ruled today that the Liberty Place Monument in between Canal Place and the Aquarium of the Americas can come down. It’s the monument Mayor Mitch Landrieu called “the most offensive” of the four monuments slated for removal.

Monday, an appeals court judge decided that the city can remove the other three monuments honoring Robert E. Lee, PGT Beauregard and Jefferson Davis.

“In less than 48 hours, another court has affirmed the city’s right to control its property,” Landrieu said in a prepared statement. “Today, the federal court allowed the city to remove the Liberty Place Monument, in my opinion the most offensive of the four we will be moving. This monument, erected by the White League to specifically revere white supremacy and commemorate an attack on law enforcement, has never represented New Orleans or American values.”

The Liberty Place monument was erected in 1891, more than 20 years after the Battle of Liberty Place – an effort by the White League to stop Reconstruction after the Civil War – killed more than 30 people.

The City Council voted in December 2015 to remove the monuments, but opponents of removing the statues filed a lawsuit challenging the city’s decision.

It’s been tied up in court ever since, and the contractor who was hired by the city to remove them quit amid death threats.

The city on Tuesday started the bidding process to select a new contractor for the removal project.

An anonymous donor has agreed to pay up to $125,000 for the monuments to come down.

