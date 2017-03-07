Zach Strief flipped pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief took on a new job this morning - flipping pancakes for charity on National Pancake Day.

Strief spent the morning serving up free short stacks at the Canal Street IHOP as part of the 12th annual National Pancake Day fundraiser.

The annual event, which has a fundraising goal of $3.5 million, is raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network and the Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

IHOP expects to serve more than 5 million free pancakes today. That many pancakes would stack up 19 miles high.

And while the pancakes and smiles may be free, everyone participating is asked to make a donation.

Last year’s fundraising drive netted $4 million.