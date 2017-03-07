View from a Mardi Gras float! News with a Twist Krewe rides with Krewe of Tucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- On Saturday, February 25th, the Krewe of Tucks rolled down St. Charles Avenue for their 49th ride. News with a Twist Meteorologist, Martha Spencer, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez, and News with a Twist photographer, Lawrence Gobert rode with Tucks on the Brothel Float. This year's theme for Tucks was "Tucks Happens." The Brothel Float is lead by float captains Sheri Bleuler and Tim Estabrook.

Tucks is known for their fun, light-hearted humor. They are also known for their fun and creative throws like: toilet paper, toilet plungers, toilet sunglasses, poo emojis, and toilet brushes.

49-years ago,Tucks was started by two Loyola students, Lloyd Frischhertz and Bob Reichert.

