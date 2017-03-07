× Train collides with charter bus in Biloxi; at least three dead

BILOXI, Miss. (WGNO) – A train collided with a charter bus in Biloxi this afternoon, resulting in at least three deaths.

The accident occurred on Main Street in Biloxi, according to WLOX in Biloxi.

The bus was heading north when it collided with the CSX train, which was headed east, according to the station.

Emergency crews could be seen removing people from the bus’ side windows, and witness reports indicate the bus was filled with senior citizens, according to WLOX.

The charter bus was reportedly from Austin, Texas, according to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

Information about where the bus was chartered or where it was headed has not been released.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.