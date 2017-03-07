× Simon the artist creates something to hang on your head instead of your wall

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- When you take a look around our News with a Twist bar, it’s beautiful, eclectic, funky, and 100 percent New Orleans. The artist behind the work is Simon Hardeveld, who’s simply known as Simon. It’s pretty much a guarantee that you’ve seen his art in countless restaurants, homes, and places all over town. Now he’s created something new to hang on your head, rather than your wall. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez explains.

Say bonjour to Simon the artist’s new signature bandanas!

“So many people love my art, but they want something new, so I think my bandanas are perfect,” he said.

Simon’s known for his famous wall art, but now he’s venturing into the world of fashion. He loves wearing bandanas, and now you can too. In 2012, he designed this wall piece that reads ‘I’ve got bandanas’, but the ideas to actually create bandanas came as an accident, earlier this year. He said, he was designing a crawfish, a heart, and a fleur de lis, and then he thought that he should put this design on a bandana.

In true New Orleans fashion the bandanas can be found in Mardi Gras colors: purple, green, and yellow. Simon even said that his new bandanas are perfect for a second line.

For more on Simon, his art, and how to own one of his new bandanas, click HERE.