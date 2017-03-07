Rain and storms on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A cold front is currently moving south through the I-20 corridor at noon on Tuesday.

This front will bring a line of rain and storms with it as it moves into our area. The timing of this looks to be around the middle of the evening.

The biggest threat with this line will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning, with a slight threat of severe weather early.

You can see our Futurecast model brings the leading edge of storms along the I-12 corridor around 6 PM. Keep in mind this is just one model’s output so timing could vary, give or take an hour. However this line will be moving south across the area in the 5-9 PM time frame the way it looks right now.

The strongest activity will be as this system crosses over the border from Mississippi. The main impact in terms of severe weather looks to be a strong wind gust or small hail. The overall severe weather threat is small with this system however.

We will see the rain push to the coast and offshore as we continue through the overnight hours.

It’s a good idea to stay aware of the weather conditions this evening, especially north of I-12, in case any warnings are issued for your area.