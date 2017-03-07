× Prison guard trainee busted bringing synthetic pot and cell phones into jail

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – A prison guard trainee was busted trying to sneak drugs and cellphones into a jail south of Baton Rouge this morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jomar Jackson had four packs of synthetic marijuana and two cellphones hidden inside of Pringles cans in his lunchbox, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Jackson has been working as a corrections cadet at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel since October 1 and had passed a criminal background check before he was hired, according to LDPSC spokesman Ken Pastorick.

Jackson’s fellow corrections officers were conducting a routine shakedown of arriving employees this morning when he turned around and attempted to leave, Pastorick said in a press release.

Jackson was stopped at the gate and officers found the contraband, leading to his immediate termination and a charge of felony introduction of contraband.