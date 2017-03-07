× OPSO Lt. found dead at NOPD headquarters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant died today at NOPD headquarters.

OPSO spokesman Philip Stelly said Lt. Fred Austin was found dead inside the gym at NOPD headquarters.

Austin, a former NOPD officer, joined the OPSO in 2015 and was assigned to the Force Investigative Team of the Investigative Services Bureau, Stelly said.

“On behalf of the entire OPSO family, I’m saddened to hear of Lt. Austin’s passing. I want to extend my sincere condolences to Lt. Austin’s family,” Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman said.