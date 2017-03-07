On National Pancake Day, what’s cooking with New Orleans Kid Chef Eliana?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - She's just 16-years-old.

And she's already a chef. Her name is Eliana de Las Casas.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood found Eliana in the New Orleans kitchen where she's been cooking since she was just 4.

That's when Eliana made strawberry and cream cheese sandwiches.

Now, she's moved on to a breakfast of carrot cake pancakes with cream cheese frosting, pan-fried potatoes and over easy eggs.

Wild Bill wonders if the recipe happens to be in Eliana's cookbook.

No, it's not in the first cookbook or the second or the third.