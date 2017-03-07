× JPSO searching for man involved in Metairie burglary, shooting

METAIRIE (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in a Metairie burglary that left one man shot multiple times.

The burglary and shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on March 5 in the 400 block of Oaklawn Drive, according to the JPSO.

The 29-year-old shooting victim noticed three people walking toward the house as soon as he arrived at the residence to visit a friend.

When the victim knocked at the door, the three men forced their way inside the house and started shooting, according to the JPSO.

The victim managed to run away despite having been shot multiple times. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The three gunmen held the victim’s friends at gunpoint, forcing them to empty their pockets, until someone knocked at the front door, at which time they fled through the back door.

All three were wearing dark hoodies with cloth masks covering their faces, according to the JPSO.

If you can identify and know the whereabouts of this suspect, contact the JPSO Investigative Bureau at (504) 364-5300.